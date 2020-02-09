East Texan be featured in Times Square as part of National Down Syndrome Society's annual video presentation

The photo of Ryan Bailey, of Gladewater, was selected as one of 500 photographs that will appear in the video

NEW YORK — Ryan Bailey, of Gladewater, will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, September 12, as part of the National Down Syndrome Society's (NDSS) annual Times Square Video presentation.

The featured photographs highlight children, teens and adults with Down syndrome, reminding the world in a very big way about the contributions and milestones of people with Down syndrome. These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.

“This video is a terrific way to showcase some of the incredible individuals with Down syndrome living in our communities across the country,” says NDSS President & CEO Kandi Pickard. “It is something the community looks forward to every year.”

The photo of Bailey was selected as one of 500 photographs that will appear in the video, streamed on NDSS social media from the heart of Times Square. Bailey will be is pictured with Senior Master Sam, Leah and Sammie Phrumjuntun after earning his Black Belt as part of the the American Taekwondo Association. Master Phrumjuntun owns Phrumjuntun's ATA Martial Arts i Longview.

The Times Square Video presentation kicks off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October. The video presentation will be followed by the New York City Buddy Walk, which will take place virtually due to COVID-19. Buddy Walk events will be held virtually in more than 150 cities across the country, as well as select international locations, this fall with over 325,000 people participating around the globe. For information about the NDSS Buddy Walk Program, visit www.buddywalk.org or call 800-221-4602.

