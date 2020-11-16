East Texan Boudreaux Campbell wins 2020 PBR World Finals to be crowned Rookie of the Year

Watch Boudreaux Campbell's performance in the video below.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Competing at his first-ever PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals, Boudreaux Campbell, of Crockett, delivered a near perfect 4-for-5 performance inside AT&T Stadium, to win the 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast event title, clinching the 2020 PBR Rookie of the Year honor and propelling to No. 3 in the world.

Just as the 2020 PBR World Champion Jose Vitor Leme, of RIbas do Rio Pardo, Brazil, had loudly announced his arrival at the top of the sport by dominating the World Finals event in 2017, Campbell, winner of the four-day 2020 season-culminating event, also put the bull riding world on notice that a new title-contending cowboy is on the scene.

“I’m lost for words,” Campbell said. “I’ve been working at this all year long, especially with the year we had. It was crazy. We had to go through a lot of obstacles. PBR went through a ton of stress to get us to where we are. And heck, my emotions right now are so happy.”