BOSSIER CITY, La. — Pittsburg native Koe Wetzel is coming to the area to play a concert in April.

Wetzel will be joined by The Steel Woods and Red Shahan at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, LA, on Friday, April 7, 2023.

Presale for tickets is Thursday, Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. with the code: CREEPS.

Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m.