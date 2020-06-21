TYLER, Texas — The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people's health, but their employment status, as well.

When the coronavirus struck, businesses across the nation began closing and millions of people lost their jobs. Oil field workers were some of the hardest hit.

Preston Herman was recently employed to work in the oil fields of West Texas and New Mexico. Last week he was supposed to return to work, but things didn't go as planned.



"I was getting ready to go back to work last week," said Preston. "They called me and told me to stay home, unfortunately, and 'we'll call you when it picks back up,' but who knows when that might be."

So what did Herman do? He went and purchased himself a lawn mower package so he could continue to provide for his family.

"It seems like a good way to make money," Prestons said. "I have to keep making income from my family."



Moe Drinks has been with Advanced Power Equipment for five years and says they have seen an influx of customers.

"So right away, whenever COVID hit, we had a lot of people coming in getting equipment fixed that they just had sitting in the garage and now they're doing their yard because they can't pay somebody to do it for them," said Drinks.

Drinks says he loves the camaraderie he builds with their customers.

"It feels pretty good to know that you're essential," said Drinks. "To know that you're helping people who need help in the pretty stressful situation. Just to have a product or a service that can help them get on the right track—it feels pretty good. It really does."

There is one thing Herman wants to do after the pandemic ends—leave a legacy for his family.



"[I want to] start something for me and possibly for my family, later on down the road, to continue doing after me," said Herman.