Tyler resident competes in National Face of Horror competition

TYLER, Texas — Jeanie Gallegly is a Tyler resident and Halloween enthusiast. For the past five years Jeanie has transformed her house, to a haunted house.
This year she entered the National Face of Horror competition.
"The face that I submitted actually was made small and really big besides Reagan from The Exorcist smiling, because the joy, that fake fear gives me because it takes away fear from real life," Gallegly said.
If Gallegly wins she gets awarded $13,000.
"My oldest daughter is legally blind and needs some specialty care for that. And so the first thing it would go to help (is) my oldest daughter," Gallegly said.
Galleglty has made it to the final five but needs your help winning. You can vote here for Jeanie. She also has something extra spooky planned the weekend of Halloween from 7 to 11 p.m.
RELATED: East Texas woman participates in national Halloween decorating contest benefitting kids with cancer