Tyler resident competes in National Face of Horror competition

Halloween is fast approaching and one Tyler resident is ready to spook the community.

TYLER, Texas — Jeanie Gallegly is a Tyler resident and Halloween enthusiast. For the past five years Jeanie has transformed her house, to a haunted house.

This year she entered the National Face of Horror competition.

"The face that I submitted actually was made small and really big besides Reagan from The Exorcist smiling, because the joy, that fake fear gives me because it takes away fear from real life," Gallegly said.

If Gallegly wins she gets awarded $13,000.

"My oldest daughter is legally blind and needs some specialty care for that. And so the first thing it would go to help (is) my oldest daughter," Gallegly said.