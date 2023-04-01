Bullard native to perform with TCU band during College Football Playoff National Championship

Emily Dean is part of the TCU Horned Frog Marching Band will be preforming in the championship game this week against Georgia.

BULLARD, Texas — It’s not always easy hitting the perfect note, but Emily Dean a Bullard native who is in the Texas Christian University Horned Frog Marching Band makes hitting that perfect note.

"So right here we have a marimba…it’s one of my favorite instruments to play," Dean said.

On Monday, Dean will be able to play her favorite instrument on national TV during the championship game between TCU and Georgia. "I love the tambour, the unique sound of it," Dean said.

And the TCU school spirit is a unique sound on its own, "every single game has been exciting. My very first game was super special and I remember playing the alma mater and at the end we all yell TCU!"



This passion for music is unique, just like each music note. "Truthfully, I wanted to be in band because my sister did it,¨ Dean said.

Dean has been in band for over a decade now, starting in sixth grade where she played the snare drum. She moved her way up to head drum major her senior year in Bullard. Most recently, she served as the drum major for Tyler Junior College.



"From then on there that’s when I realized this is what I want to do for the rest of my life," Dean said. "I want to be a band director I want to be a percussion director. I want to teach music, inspire music, change lives, the way my life was changed through the music program."

Dean is set to graduate fall of 2025 with a music education degree, but for now, she’s excited to play in the championship game on Monday.

"Game days are often a whole day kind of thing, but all the time and energy is all worth it," Dean said.

All this energy sparks from the perfect note.