Local singer dies in Anderson County crash

Devany Betancourt, 18, also known by her stage name as Divina was in a crash involving two vehicles on US Highway 175.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A local singer died in a car crash Tuesday night in Anderson County.

Devany Betancourt, 18, also known by her stage name as Divina was in a crash involving two vehicles on US Highway 175.

The preliminary investigation indicates Betancourt was a passenger in the vehicle in which the driver was making a left turn onto ACR 3051. The driver failed to yield the right-of-way for another vehicle that was driving in that path.

Vehicle two struck vehicle one on the right passenger side where Betancourt was sitting, the press release said.

A gofundme was created for Divina Betancourt to help her family with funeral expenses.

The gofundme described Betancourt as "a beautiful soul whom loved singing and spending time with her loved ones, a true angel on earth who was here on borrowed time and has been called home by our lord to her final resting place."