East Texas woman says she was intentionally struck by vehicle in Tyler IHOP parking lot

Nobody has been charged at this time, but Tyler police say the investigation is ongoing.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — An East Texas women says she wants justice after her ex-boyfriend and her ex-boyfriend's father intentionally struck her with a vehicle at an IHOP parking lot in Tyler.

According to Cassidy Collins, she just ended a two-week relationship with a man who she had known for years.

Cassidy says she and her ex went to an auto shop Monday morning to get a new car and she was given permission to leave the property with the vehicle.

Later that day, Cassidy went to eat with her mom, Jessica, and her two kids at an IHOP in Tyler. That's when she says her ex showed up to the restaurant and told her the car got repossessed.

"He already had (bad) body language, he was looking for a fight," Jessica said. "So as a mom, I jumped up. You need to get away from my kid."

Cassidy followed her ex to the parking lot and says she saw his dad there in a different vehicle.

"But he (ex-boyfriend) waits until I get behind the car and he hollers at his dad to go-go-go with a hand movement when I'm behind the car when his father backed up into me twice. I put my hands up to stop the car," Cassidy said.

Cassidy says once the father’s car sped off, she went over to her ex’s car. Jessica claims she approached the car in attempt to get her belongings out.

"He wasn't giving my grandkids stuff back. Like she has a five-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter. They need their car seats, they need their stuff. Plus, she had my one-year-old deceased granddaughter's stuff. He's not giving all the stuff back," Jessica said.

Cassidy says her ex started driving and dragging her on the pavement. After officials arrived on scene, she was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries to her wrist and back.

Cassidy says she has filed a police report, and just wants to feel safe again.