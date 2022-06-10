East Texans are seeking rental assistance due to an increase in rent

“In years past, it's been $700 or $800 that they may have needed help with for one month's rent. Now we're seeing it much greater than $1,300 a month."

TYLER, Texas — In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced millions of families to lose their jobs. It later led many people to lose their homes, limiting their living options, or forcing them into homelessness.

Two years later, another issue continues to rise, which is higher rent prices and inflation that is causing more people to seek rental assistance to stay afloat.

PATH (People Attempting to Help People) averages about 500 calls a month from people seeking rental assistance.

“It’s really shocking as an organization the number of phone calls we get,” said excusive director of PATH Andrea Wilson-Labauge. "There are an incredible number of people looking for financial assistance right now.”

With the high amount of phone calls coming in, the organization is given about $13,000 to $14,000 of federal funds and grants a month on rental assistance. Wilson said depending on the dollar amount, it limits how many people they can help.

“About 15 to 20 families is what the expense is that we're able to meet on a monthly basis and we do have to say no a lot and it's definitely a hard thing,” Wilson-Lobaugh added.

Mary Jiles, volunteer receptionist at PATH, is one of the first ones to receive some of those phone calls from those seeking help.

Jiles also has a personal connection to each one, as she knows what it’s like to fall on hard times.

“I’ve been homeless with four children to raise, I’ve been without food, unable to pay my light bill and I’ve lost a job before,” Jiles said. "If you’ve been where people are, it will make you really show compassion to them.”

The compassion stretches beyond the walls at PATH. The Gateway to Hope is helping people with housing for those who may not qualify for rental assistance.