9 East Texans arrested after suspected meth lab, mail from multiple addresses found at home

The suspects were booked into the Henderson County Jail.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Nine people are behind bars after a suspected meth lab was found in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in Indian Harbor in reference to possible fraud.

While authorities searched the home, the HCSO says investigators found suspected methamphetamine in plain sight and obtained additional search warrant for illegal drugs.

"During the search Investigators located a methamphetamine lab in production, mail from several homes, and multiple Texas identification cards belonging to citizens," the HCSO said.

Those arrested at the scene were identified as:

Todd Gregory - Arrested for manufacturing a controlled substance over 200g and outstanding warrants;

- Arrested for manufacturing a controlled substance over 200g and outstanding warrants; David Walker - Arrested for outstanding warrants;

- Arrested for outstanding warrants; Brittany Burruss - Arrested for manufacturing a controlled substance over 200g and outstanding warrants and fraud;

- Arrested for manufacturing a controlled substance over 200g and outstanding warrants and fraud; Rylie Bryson - Arrested for manufacturing a controlled substance over 200g;

- Arrested for manufacturing a controlled substance over 200g; Stephanie Smith - Arrested for manufacturing a controlled substance over 200g;

- Arrested for manufacturing a controlled substance over 200g; Tina Bailey - Arrested for manufacturing a controlled substance over 200g;

- Arrested for manufacturing a controlled substance over 200g; Caleb Cook - Arrested for manufacturing a controlled substance over 200g;

- Arrested for manufacturing a controlled substance over 200g; Natalie Stiles – Smith - Arrested for manufacturing a controlled substance over 200g;

– Smith - Arrested for manufacturing a controlled substance over 200g; Franky Williams - Arrested for manufacturing a controlled substance over 200g