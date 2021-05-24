8 East Texans arrested on prostitution charges

According to the Smith County District Attorney's Office, on Friday, May 21, the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents along with Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Police Department, Department of Homeland Security and the Smith County Criminal District Attorney’s Office coordinated an online "Undercover John" sting targeting persons soliciting prostitutes in the Smith County area.

"Over the last several years, human traffickers have moved their criminal enterprise online, soliciting prostitution via ads on various websites and apps. These traffickers coerce vulnerable individuals into becoming trafficking victims," the Smith County DA's Office said in a statement. "Ultimately, the demand for prostitution fuels the traffickers’ endeavors. In an effort to decrease the demand for prostitution, law enforcement agencies across the state have been conducting 'Undercover John' stings to raise awareness of the problem and deter individuals from attempting to buy sexual services from trafficking victims."