East Texans begin coming out to polls for early voting in November election

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: This video was made on Sept. 20, 2022.

Voters across East Texas are turning out to the polls as early voting for the Nov. 8 election began Monday.

In Smith County, 5,089 people have voted in-person and 1,277 have voted absentee for a total of 6,366, according to election numbers.

In Gregg County, 2,735 voters came out to the polls on Monday. As of noon Tuesday, the total is now at 4,024 check ins for early voting for a 5% turnout, the election date shows.

The Gregg County Elections Office said over 1,500 mail ballots have been sent out so far.

In Nacogdoches County, 1,172 residents voted in-person at the Courthouse Annex on Monday. In comparison, 1,640 voted at the annex on the first day of early voting in 2020 and 1,642 voted in the 2018 election, according to the Nacogdoches County Elections Office.