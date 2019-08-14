HENDERSON, Texas —

The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) is planning to expand Toll 49.

The changes are leaving many East Texans concerned new routes could cut through their property.

According to NET RMA, the new Toll addition is “from the Toll 49 Segment 5 eastern terminus at State Highway 110 to US Highway 271 in Smith County, Texas.”

According to the organization's website, the project would include the construction a temporary two-lane road with intermittent passing lanes. When the project is completed, the entire road will have four lanes with a grassy median or concrete barrier between.

There are six routes being considered for the project, as demonstrated by the graphic below.

Segment 6-NETRMA

UT Tyler President Dr. Michael Tidwell was among the residents who spoke at Tuesday's forum. He says he is in favor of all but the pink route, which was not created by a resident.

He says the other four routes would provide easier access for students who live in Tyler and surrounding areas.

Another resident, Brian Allen, says he was against the blue and orange routes, as they would cut through existing residents' property.

The board are in the process of evaluating each of the routes and eliminating them one at a time.

The board will have another public meeting on Sept. 10.

