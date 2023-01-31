Icy weather glazes East Texas with travel problems

As the icy weather passed through East Texas, emergency crews across Smith County were busy Tuesday evening with a number of incidents.

TYLER, Texas — It was a treacherous Tuesday night on the road and a busy few hours for emergency crews.

Ice continues to build up on tree limbs and power lines, some of them falling under all that extra weight.

Among the trouble spots for drivers out there Tuesday night was Toll 49, specifically the overpasses.

There were reports of ice building up on the bridge's surfaces.

As the afternoon progressed, the winter weather glazed portions of East Texas with many problems.

"The storm continued. Heard a loud crack, came out and heard a broken limb," said Harold Howard, who lost his RV due to a fallen tree glazed with ice.

Howard was inside this RV with his wife as they were doing schoolwork when they heard one small branch fall.

"Five minutes after we called the landlord we heard a large crack," Howard said.

That crack was this big branch that split his RV in half.

The entirety of the RV came collapsing in on us where our desks are. Trapping us underneath," Howard said.

Another RV was hit as well, no injuries reported in both incidents.

In Lindale, trees looked like a winter wonderland, but it was anything but fun and games for many drivers.

Crews in Whitehouse tried to clear FM 2964 as a tree with ice on it fell on the road. A crash between a truck and that tree shut down traffic for a few minutes.

North of there in Tyler, a tree brought down a power line as it hung from the wires on top a home. This tree closed down part of Church Avenue.

Near Winona, a large tree fell near County Road 1255. Volunteer firefighters cut the tree in half and cleared it off the road so the power company could start fixing the power lines.