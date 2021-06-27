East Texans gather in Tyler square in 'Remembrance' of 2020's violent protest

One assault victim Paul Benson says he still thinks about that day. "You can see it in the man's eyes, the hatred," he said.

TYLER, Texas — Editor's note: The above picture is from last year during the July rally for Hank Gilbert that turned violent.

In July of 2020, violence broke out during what was supposed to be a 'Protest Portland' event for Hank Gilbert, then a candidate for U.S. Congress in Texas' first congressional district.

Today, folks gathered back at that exact spot at the square in downtown Tyler for a 'remembrance.'

"I'm a little traumatized by that and my wife didn't want me to come today because of fear or something like that would happen again," Paul Benson said.

Benson inadvertently became the poster child for last year's violence after he was grabbed by the neck. The image of Benson didn't just make its way around East Texas but around the entire country. Even after all this time, Benson still thinks about that day.

"You can see it in the man's eyes, the hatred, and it was you could feel it in the crowd that day," Benson added.

Benson wasn't the only person caught in the violence. Dr. Nancy Nichols was at the protest to register people to vote.

"They had already been pushing Mike, my husband, and one of the men, the man that you see in the popular photograph, punched me," she said.

Sunday's atmosphere was drastically different as around 30 people gathered in the square and a few people made speeches reminiscing about last year's events.

Both Benson and Nichols filed police reports soon after what happened. Benson says the district attorney's office told him Thursday they would take the case to a grand jury within six months.