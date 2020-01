TYLER, Texas — To see all races come together, cousins Angela Jackson and Alberta Davis, of Henderson, came out for the first time to Tyler's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration Monday.

Davis, 62, said she had the notion to come to the celebration. She said the King’s legacy is to help people and bring peace.

“We can get together,” Jackson, 51, said. “He (King) died for all of us.”

