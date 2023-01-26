East Texans looking to punch ticket to Super Bowl

Example video title will go here for this video

Three East Texans are looking forward to their championship games this weekend for a chance at Super Bowl glory.

Three East Texans are looking forward to their respective championship games this weekend for a chance at Super Bowl glory.

TRENT WILLIAMS : San Francisco 49ers

Longview High School alum Trent Williams, the offensive leader for the San Francisco 49ers, is going for gridiron greatness on Sunday.

At the beginning of the season, Williams was named to CBS Sports' top 10 list of the best NFL players for the 2022-23 season.

Last year, Williams also joined a special group after he earned a 99 overall rating in Madden NFL 2023. This makes him the first offensive lineman to be included in the "99 Club."

In a recent interview with 49ersWebzone.com, Williams described the hunger his team has to win the NFC championship, move on to the Super Bowl and bring home the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“It’s been a long season, but when you have the pinnacle of the game, which is the Super Bowl, dangling right in your face, I think, yeah, the starvation to get there is what’s going to push people through,” Williams said. It’s going to push people to focus a little harder down the stretch, to treat their bodies right during the week to be ready to go, to play until the whistle. I think starvation has a lot to do with that. We’re all starving to win. Everybody wants that ring.”

As big as Williams has gotten, he hasn't forgotten about his roots.