East Texans Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson nominated for 2023 CMT Music Awards

TYLER, Texas — East Texas natives Miranda Lambert and Cody Johnson have been nominated for a CMT Music Award.

Lambert, who was born in Longview and grew up in Lindale, has been nominated for Female Video of the Year for her "Actin' Up".

Johnson, a Groveton High School alum, has been nominated for Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year for "Human," as well as CMT Performance of the Year for "Til You Can't" from the 2022 awards show.

Other Texans who have been nominated include Drake Milligan, Lukas Nelson, Black Pumas, Maren Morris, and Charley Crockett.

The awards show will take place Sunday, April 2, live from The Moody Center in Austin and will be broadcast on CBS19.