x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

East Texans Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson nominated for 2023 CMT Music Awards

Johnson has been nominated for three awards.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — East Texas natives Miranda Lambert and Cody Johnson have been nominated for a CMT Music Award.

Lambert, who was born in Longview and grew up in Lindale, has been nominated for Female Video of the Year for her "Actin' Up".

Johnson, a Groveton High School alum, has been nominated for Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year for "Human," as well as CMT Performance of the Year for "Til You Can't" from the 2022 awards show.

Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
Cody Johnson performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Other Texans who have been nominated include Drake Milligan, Lukas Nelson, Black Pumas, Maren Morris, and Charley Crockett.

The awards show will take place Sunday, April 2, live from The Moody Center in Austin and will be broadcast on CBS19.

If you would like to vote for one of our fellow East Texans, click here.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out