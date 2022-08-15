2 East Texans named to CBS Sports' top 10 list of best NFL players for 2022-23 season

East Texas is representing on CBS Sports' list of the top NFL players for 2022.

According to the newly-released list, Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ranks No. 3 on the list only behind Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers.

"He wasn't as good last season as in years past, but he remains one of the best in the league," CBS Sports said. "Even a slight dip for him is better than most. It will be interesting to see what he does without Tyreek Hill this season."

Six spots down, at No. 9, we have Longview High School alum turned San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams. Williams joined a special group this year after he earned a 99 overall rating in Madden NFL 2023. This makes him the first offensive lineman to be included in the "99 Club."

"At the age of 33 — he turns 34 in July — he is coming off a season where he was the NFL's best offensive lineman," CBS Sports said. "He is great as a pass protector and a big part of their run-heavy offense with his ability to move people off the ball."