East Texans address Roe v. Wade potential overturn in downtown Tyler protest

A leaked Supreme Court decision has sparked outrage across the country. Here in East Texas, people protested in downtown Tyler for both sides of the decision.

TYLER, Texas — The Supreme Court’s leak about a possible overturn of women’s abortion rights has left East Texans divided.

Many, including mothers, gathered in downtown Tyler Sunday morning to publicly express how they feel about the future of Roe v. Wade.

"The fact that all of us are here, is because we’re trying to fight back," said Noah Salinas, of Sulphur Springs.

Fighting back against the potential overturn of the 50-year precedent, Salinas' moms are Army veterans standing to win this battle back home.

"The fact that I'm able to have that choice now but it's being threatened, I feel like that's unhuman and it's unfair," Vanessa Haas, Salinas' mom, said. "So what do you do when something is unjust? You fight back and fight for justice."

Those at the square also included people with a pro-life stance.

"We are here for the women too," Jackie McFadden, a pro-life advocate, said. "We’re pro-women, pro-babies, pro-life and pro-healthy families. We have been peaceful here, but we don’t get that in return."

One Dallas woman at the rally works at The Afiya Center, an establishment that seeks to protect the reproductive rights of Black women.

"We want to have a conversation about what access looks like," Michelle Anderson said. "Not just from a womb conversation, but for access for everybody. Because if Roe v. Wade is overturned, it is going to impact Black and brown folks in a negative way."

For some, they believe overturning Roe v. Wade will create a domino effect.

"They'll go gay marriage next, and then it'll probably go back to interracial marriage because that seems to be the way that things go," Jessi Haas, Salinas' mom, said.