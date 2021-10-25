East Texans rally together to increase Latino vaccination rate

"We've had several people come from Mexico today. They can't get it in Mexico," said ET-IARC President Erin Jones

TYLER, Texas — Latino groups are working together to vaccinate more members of the community.

On Saturday, Latino residents and organizations came together to stop the spread of COVID-19 with music, a bounce house, free food and vaccines.

The vaccine clinic offered Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and booster shots.

President of East Texas Immigrant Advocacy and Resource Center Erin Jones, says this is the ninth one this year they've hosted in conjunction with NET Health and they expect to do about nine more before the end of 2021.

The vaccine clinics bring people from all over.

"We've had several people come from Mexico today," said Jones. "They can't get it in Mexico."

At the registration table, the vaccine clinic had bilingual translators to bridge the language barrier gap between English and Spanish speaking individuals. Jones says they were all volunteers, "dedicated to their community."

The vaccine clinic also works to address hesitancy some might have by answering questions and clearing up "misinformation on social media" says Jones.

Organizers say Saturday was a success as they vaccinated more than 75 people.