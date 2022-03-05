East Texans react to Supreme Court abortion ruling draft leak

"It's absurd how we have to fight for our basic human health care; our basic human rights," said Hayley Brookshire.

TYLER, Texas — The abortion debate is once again on the forefront across the country after a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court suggests the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which legalizes abortion, could be overturned.

Texans feel differently about the potential strike down of the legal decision.

Every legislative year, abortion is top of mind, especially in Texas. According to Gregg County Republican Party Chairman Brian Bowden, abortion, gun rights, election integrity are the state's priorities.

While he condemns the unprecedented leak at the Supreme Court and fully supports an FBI investigation, Bowden says "in Texas we don't support abortion and we would love to have it removed."

He said instead, the state wants to help "facilitate adoptions and provide assistance to mothers."

The state passed Senate Bill 8, or the "heartbeat bill," a restrictive law that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually around six weeks.

Cody Grace, a Democrat running to represent Dist. 6 in the Texas House of Representatives says the state is pushing back against women's reproductive rights at all levels and it's not OK.

If the leaked draft that stands true, abortion will soon be illegal in Texas due to the state's "trigger law."

According to KHOU, the Texas trigger law would outlaw abortions in Texas if the Supreme Court ultimately reverses Roe v. Wade.

Texas' "trigger law" would take effect 30 days after Roe v Wade is overturned and would make performing an abortion in Texas a crime. Doctors could face life in prison and fines up to $100,000.

In response to the possible overturn, East Texans took to downtown Tyler to protest.

LeShun Roy organized the protest. She said once she saw the news, she knew action had to be taken.

"When you sit idly by and you're just scrolling on your phone like 'oh this is bad,' you're going to wish you had done something," said said Roy.

Protestors say they believe the potential overturn is an attack on women's rights and women's bodies.

Tiffany Schepler says what happens with women's bodies is "our choice and it's not up to a man to decide that."