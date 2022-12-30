East Texans recover from busted pipes due to arctic blast

Plumbers, like Aaron Fenwick, has been responding to calls non-stop.

LINDALE, Texas — A week after an arctic blast plunged East Texas into the deep freeze, a lot of folks are still dealing with the aftermath in the form of busted pipes.

A homeowner in Lindale had water coming out of the light fixtures after his pipes burst due to the freezing temperatures.

Broken pipes and water leaks are keeping repair crews extremely busy.

"When the temperature gets this cold in Texas, none of the Texas plumbing is designed to handle this kind of cold," said Aaron Fenwick, plumber with Rub-A-Duck Plumbing.

He says his phone has been ringing off the hook ever since the arctic blast last week. "I wouldn’t be able to tell you how many calls we’ve gotten. It has been so many. From people needing their entire house re-piped to as simple as replacing a water hose outside."

Many homeowners have already filed insurance claims for the damage. Heather Paul with State Farm says they have received almost 3,000 claims and counting here in Texas.

"We don’t really have a price tag associated with how much damage has been done. Part of that is because we are still getting claims in form it as people return home from holiday breaks and vacations and come home and maybe find some of that damage," said Paul.

Damage that is being repaired one piece a time. Pros like Rub-A-Dub Plumbing saw the cold weather on the way and made plans to help people as quickly as possible.

"Took proactive steps to make sure we ordered supplies in advance we knew this was coming and I imagine a lot of the companies did the same," said Fenwick.

And if you managed escape damage from this storm, that doesn’t mean you’re in the clear for the rest of the winter.

"You should have your hose bibs open so that water is constantly running through your pipes – not giving the pipes a chance to burst." said Fenwick.