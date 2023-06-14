East Texans recover from impacts of baseball-sized hail

East Texans are recovering from the damage caused by the hail during storms.

TYLER, Texas — Large baseball-sized hail that came through East Texas Tuesday shattered the back windshield of a car in Tyler, leaving pieces of glass scattered everywhere.

The owner of the vehicle has only had this car for a little over a week now.

Zachary Warren, the vehicle owner’s uncle, said they started hearing the clashing of hail against the roof.

"It started getting heavier and heavier. And then lightning struck the telephone pole next door to us," Warren said.

He said there were two rounds of hail, the first round is what caused the damage to his niece’s car.

"She was really upset. We are lucky that she wasn't driving," Warren said.

Warren said his Jeep also got some hail damage, with dents on his hood.

Auto repair shops have been extra busy, replacing windshields and fixing dents on cars caused by the hail storms.

Josh Patterson, manager at Autoglass Express in Tyler, said the phones were going crazy and there were a lot of quote requests online.

Most auto shops, like Autoglass Express, are preferred with every insurance company when making a claim.

"You just need to know what your comprehensive deductible is. It takes about an hour from the time that you get here to the time to safely drive off," Patterson said.