East Texans report seeing fireball move across night sky

TYLER, Texas — People across three states, including parts of East Texas, saw a unique object light up the sky late Sunday night.

Their sightings have been identified as fireballs, also known as bright meteors, according to the American Meteor Society. The organization received 219 reports of a fireball seen over Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma around 10:24 p.m. Sunday.

On the AMS website, reports of fireball sightings came in from several East Texas areas, including Tyler, Chandler, Lufkin and Crockett. AMS received three videos out of Houston, Round Rock and College Station from Sunday night's event.

Hayden, who saw the fireball from the Tyler area, said it had a "long multi colored tail" that was at a relatively shallow angle as it came into view. He said the tail colors were purple, pink, blue, light yellow and white.

Out of Chandler, Melissa said, "it looked like it was on fire." Jillian from Crockett said the fireball was big and it appeared "closer than a normal falling star."

According to AMS, several thousand meteors that are considered fireballs happen in the Earth's atmosphere daily; however, most of these move over the oceans and uninhabited regions. Some fireballs also cannot be seen during the daylight.