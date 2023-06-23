East Texas Food Bank helps restock fridges after power outages leave many without food

Many residents had to throw away hundereds of dollars worth of food in their refrigerator.

LONGVIEW, Texas — About 1,700 people showed up at the East Texas Food Bank’s Distribution in Longivew Friday morning.

Long lines of cars waited patiently for volunteers to hand them fresh food from the East Texas Food Bank.

"We’re trying to attempt to restore those groceries for them," said CEO for the East Texas Food Bank Dennis Cullinane.

One of those affected is Longview Resident Lanette Burks.

"I lost all my food due to the power outage," Burks said.

Many who stopped by to get fresh food had a similar story.

"When the power went out, I lost all my food," Longview resident Kim Lee said.

Brit Lucas had to throw away many items in her refrigerator.

"My whole refrigerator is gone. I had $200 worth of meat, chicken, pork chops, ground meat, milk for my son. It devastated me," Lucas said.

Devastating like the heat that left many without air conditioner in dangerously temperatures that continue to rise.

"I had my grandkids and their two kids in my tiny little house and they didn’t get power until Tuesday," Lee said.

Lucas, had her one-year-old child with her when the power went out, but counts her blessings thanks to good friends.

"It was brutal but it was also a blessing. One of my husbands co-workers, she let us come in and stay with her," Lucas said.

The East Texas Food Bank also lend a helping hand by restocking East Texans’ refrigerators. Cantaloupe, Watermelon, and broccoli among some of the items that will alleviate the financial burden for many families as they try to recover.

"It’s just less stuff I have to get for my fridge," Lucas said. "God bless these people that are doing this for us because if it wasn’t for them we’d be struggling,"