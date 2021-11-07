Months after snowstorm, East Texans still struggle with damages from the storm

A Longview woman has been without air conditioning for months since the storm broke her unit. After hearing her story, Hiway 80 Rescue mission wants to help.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Months after the snowstorm that rocked East Texas, there are still those struggling to recover from storm damage.

Lorraine Brandt and her son have been living with no air conditioning after the storm left it broken.

"It has been 95," Brandt said. "That's as high as the thermostat has shown."

Brandt says her son tried to fix it with no luck, so they started looking at other options.

"He just went out and got window units, small window units," she added. "But that he found out there was another problem. There was no ground wire."

Now her house is stocked with fans and coolers filled with ice to try and keep it cool as she battles the summer heat. But even Saturday morning when temperatures hovered in the low 80s, her thermostat showed it was 87 in her home.

Amanda Veasy with One Love Longview, an organization that assisted people recovering from the winter storms, says she isn't surprised that there are those still struggling.

"The winter storm just amplified some of the problems," Veasy said. "It takes months, if you are in a poverty-stricken home, it takes months to recover financially."

They've received 200 requests from people asking for help from the snowstorm damages with some coming as recently as May.

Brandt isn't in the best financial situation but still donates to Hiway 80 rescue mission. Development Director of Highway 80 Rescue Mission Amelia Heatherly says after hearing her story they wanted to help.

"I knew that we could not help her actually by fixing her air conditioning unit, but that possibly with the public support that we do have for our organization, maybe somebody out there was willing to help a neighbor," Heatherly said.