MT PLEASANT, Texas — For more than a year, the East Texas 100 Club has helped to raise money and support for the brave men and women who serve East Texas as first responders.

The money they raise plays an important part in helping to care for the families of first responders killed in the line of duty. It also helps to care for those who are seriously wounded.

The importance of caring for those who serve our communities cannot be understated, especially in the tragic shooting death of Panola County Deputy Chris Dickerson.

Originally, the East Texas 100 Club on served law enforcement. However, that changed with the beginning of the New Year. Now the organization supports firefighters, EMS, jailers, detention officers and prison guards as well.

"Our firefighters and all our first responders are pleased to know that they do have community support that we do stand behind them," said Bonnie Geddie, President of the East Texas 100 Club. "whether it is through monetary or emotional support, that we are there we back them."

The organization supports 20 counties in the East Texas region including:

Anderson

Camp

Cass

Cherokee

Delta

Franklin

Gregg

Harrison,

Henderson

Hopkins

Marion

Morris,

Panola

Rains

Red River

Rusk,

Smith

Titus

Upshur

Wood

You can donate to the East Texas 100 Club by following this link. All proceeds go towards the families of first responders killed in the line of duty or to help those wounded.