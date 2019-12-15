WASKOM, Texas — Pepper White, 14, of Waskom, was one of only eight people who completed Christ Fit Gym’s annual 100-mile walk with the cross this past weekend.

Pepper was the youngest person to complete the walk over the weekend, and was given the honor of carrying the cross into the church as the group completed their 100 miles.

“They select someone every year to have the honor of carrying it at the very end and I was chosen, which was very cool,” Pepper said.

