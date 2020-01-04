TEXARKANA, Texas — A 16-year-old is dead following a Tuesday night shooting in Texarkana.

According to the Texarkana Police Department, police responded to reports of a fatal shooting around 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of Westlawn Drive and Meadowbrook Lane.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Nytorius Crabtree lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned an altercation occurred between two females earlier in the day, and the shooting may have been a continuation of that incident.

According to witnesses, two vehicles with several occupants arrived on Meadowbrook Lane, and another physical altercation involving a large number of young people took place.

At some point during that incident, one of the males involved retrieved a pistol from his vehicle and fired at Crabtree, striking him once in the chest. The male suspect then left the scene in a light colored SUV, along with the others with whom he had arrived.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call police at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.