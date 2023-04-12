OFFICIALS: East Texas 2-year-old dies after being run over by vehicle

"Sheriff Kevin W. Windham and the staff at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office extend our condolences to the family and driver of the vehicle," the SCSO said.

CENTER, Texas — An East Texas toddler has died after being run over by a vehicle.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, April 10, around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on CR 4297 in Center in regards to an accident.

When officials arrived on scene, it was determined a 2-year-old had been run over by a vehicle.

No foul play is suspected in this case and the incident has been ruled accidental.