AUTHORITIES: East Texas 8-year-old dies after being shot in the head

ATHENS, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a child died after being shot tin the head Saturday evening.

According to the HCSO, around 6:20 p.m. officials were called to County Road 2911 on reports of an 8-year-old being shot in the head.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the child on the back porch and others attempting "life-saving measures."

"It was reported that the child was on the back porch when a stray bullet from a wooded area struck the child," the HCSO. "Investigators immediately began searching the area and speaking with neighbors. There were three juveniles at the residence alone when the shooting happened."

The HCSO says the child died after being taken to a Dallas hospital and the body will be sent for autopsy.

A" search warrant for the property was issued by Henderson County Judicial District 392nd Judge Scott McKee," an HCSO press release said. "Investigators are continuing to work the scene at this time."