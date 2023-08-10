East Texas American Red Cross installs over 50,000 smoke alarms for Sound the Alarm campaign

"I feel wonderful, I'm so glad that Red Cross chose us to do this. Get you some fire alarms," homeowner Moreline Kash said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — East Texas American Red Cross volunteers installed the 50,001th free smoke alarm during the Sound the Alarm campaign event in Tyler on Saturday afternoon.

This is part of the nationwide campaign called Sound the Alarm which aims to help homeowners improve their home's safety and have peace of mind.

The 50,001th fire alarm was granted to Moreline Kash who was excited to be part of the growing mission in East Texas.

"I feel wonderful, I'm so glad that Red Cross chose us to do this. Get you some fire alarms," homeowner Moreline Kash said.

Tyler Mayor Don Warren was also in attendance at the event proclaiming Oct. 7th as American Red Cross Sound the Alarm day.

Mayor Warren is encouraging community members to support this growing mission and call the local office at (903) 581-7981 or visit their website to get a free smoke alarm installed.