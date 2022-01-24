Beloved East Texas Animal Control Officer, veteran dies after long battle with COVID-19

Rene Alonzo was a loving husband and father who is survived by his wife of 18 years.

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — A memorial service will be held Saturday for longtime Gun Barrel City Animal Control Officer Rene Alonzo.

On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, Rene died after a long battle with COVID-19.

Rene was a loving husband and father who is survived by his wife of 18 years, Debbie. Rene loved and cared dearly for the 5 children he and Debbie are raising. The Alonzos had recently purchased their forever home, and Rene was particularly proud to have accomplished this goal. Alonzo was a veteran and a proud United States Marine and served his country honorably.

Rene worked for Gun Barrel City for 20 years as the Animal Control Officer, where he was committed to providing services for the citizens. He was the second-longest tenured city employee and took great pride in his work as a loyal employee. Rene had many friends that he worked with throughout his years with the city, and the news of his passing has saddened the entire city staff.