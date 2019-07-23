TYLER, Texas — Social media has played a huge part in animals shelters across East Texas.

A few East Texas animal rescues have teamed up to create a new Facebook page to help with the overflow at the shelters. Nicholas Pet Haven, Smith County Pets Alive and Lynn Harty have created the East Texas Animal Network (ETAN) page.

Summertime is the busiest time for animals shelters and rescues. During this time, pets are left at the front steps of shelters. This happened over the weekend at Nicholas Pet Haven, a person dropped off two cats and two kittens in traps at the shelter's door. The goal of the page is to decrease the number of animals in shelters and prevent animals from being dumped.

Alicia Landsford with Nicolas Pet Haven says it is time to make a change. "We have several rescues in town and no rescue ever likes to say, no."

The page was created just a few months ago, "we obviously hope to see that page grow. We not only post the dogs, but we also try to help look into the people that are wanting to get the dog to give that owner or that finder, a little bit of assurance that the dog is going into a good home," Landsford said.

The page is not limited to just cats and dogs, any type of animal that needs a new home is welcome to be posted.

A big reason why shelters are overpopulated is due to pet owners not spaying or neutering their animals, according to Dr. Gary Spence with Spence and White Veterinary Hospital. Dr. Spence says owners need to take responsibility and not drop animals off just anywhere but rather to a rescue when it's open.

"If you can't afford the animal or you've changed your mind, or you've had some disastrous thing happened in your life, contact somebody during business hours," Spence said. "And let us look at them and take them in that way."

If you are interested in adopting an animal or post a stray animal you found, visit the East Texas Animal Network Facebook page.