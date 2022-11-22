East Texas area Christmas tree farms prepare to open

Robinson, owner of Danville Farms in Kilgore, asked the person he was speaking to to hold on while he shut the engine off.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was published on Nov. 16, 2022 about a Christmas decorations in downtown Tyler.

On Monday, James Robinson tried to talk about the beginning of Christmas tree season over the noise of a tractor engine puffing along in the background.

Robinson, owner of Danville Farms in Kilgore, asked the person he was speaking to to hold on while he shut the engine off.

Danville Farms has been growing and selling Christmas trees for more than 30 years, with this year's sales kicking off 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Danville Farms will close on Thanksgiving and then be open again 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and again from 1 to 5:30 pm. on Sunday.