6 East Texas arrested after allegedly kidnapping, torturing victim

The investigation is ongoing.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office has arrested six people in connection with a reported kidnapping in which the female victim was tortured.

“We received a call about a suspicious person, discovered this troubling case and quickly made arrests,” Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.

According to Sheriff Hillhouse, the woman met the suspects online and was "severely tortured" while being held against her will.

The following suspects were taken into custody and charged with aggravated kidnapping:

Felicity Emanuelle Walker, 22;

Summer Syler Lawrence, 45;

Breonna Cheyenne Johnson, 22;

Amanda Marie Andrews, 22;

Shayne Joseph Anderson, 30;

Charles K. Bryant, Jr., 21