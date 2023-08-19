East Texas artist’s illustrations now published in three books

“I got into illustrating mainly because of two things. The first is Disney movies, which grew my love for the industry,” Innerarity said.

TYLER, Texas — A young East Texas artist has illustrated three published children’s books, all of which have shot to best-sellers.

Lindale native Joli Innerarity grew up loving Disney princesses which inspired her love of making art come to life. Another huge influence in her artistic endeavors is her aunt, who is an artist and taught Innerarity the craft.

“I got into illustrating mainly because of two things. The first is Disney movies, which grew my love for the industry,” Innerarity said. “I wanted to be a princess, Rapunzel specifically, and that love grew into if I can’t be one, maybe I can create them.”