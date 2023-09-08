Tyler Junior College mourns loss of athletic director

Kevin Vest was hired as the athletic director for TJC in 2019. In 2022, Vest was diagnosed with melanoma.

TYLER, Texas — The East Texas community is mourning the loss of a beloved college athletic director that died after battling cancer.

Kevin Vest was hired as the athletic director for Tyler Junior College in 2019. A year ago, Vest was diagnosed with melanoma.

Kelsi Weeks, associate athletic director for TJC, said her office was right across from Vest and that helped them create a special bond.

"He was my mentor. But more importantly, he was my friend too. So, I'm really grateful for the time that we had together," Weeks said.

Weeks said Vest had an unwavering positivity about him even as he battled his illness.

"The privilege to be around and to be a part of every day that he got to come into this office, especially after being diagnosed was a complete miracle." Weeks said.

Childhood friend, Mick White remembers Vest as someone who proved himself in all his relationships and showed up for those he loved. White said they played little league baseball together and shared a pitcher and catcher bond. After over 30 years, White paid him a visit earlier this year.

"You wouldn't have known he was sick. He had a smile, we laughed, we told stories, and he was just himself," White said.

Vest was known for wanting success for everyone around him.

"That's why it hurts so much, him not being here because of how he showed up in life," White said. "And I think all of us are better people because we knew him, and our lives were impacted by Kevin."