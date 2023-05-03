East Texas authorities searching for former Linden-Kildare CISD coach accused of indecency with child

"We want our community to know that we take these allegations very seriously and that the employee is no longer employed at the district," LKCISD said.

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — The Hughes Springs Police Department is searching for the former Linden-Kildare CISD head basketball coach who is accused of two counts of indecency with a child.

Karlton Rashad Davis, 30, is wanted on two counts of indecency with a child, police said. A profile on the school district's webpage said Davis was the head basketball coach as well as the assistant coach for both the football and track programs.

According to a statement from the Linden-Kildare CISD, in response to the allegations, Davis was placed on administrative leave and has not been on campus or in contact with students or staff since that time.

"We want to ensure our parents and community know that the district took swift action," the school district said.

LKCISD said that these allegations were made outside of the school district and did not involve a current or former student at Linden-Kildare CISD nor do any of those involved live in our community.



Davis is 6'1" and weighs 195 pounds. His eyes are brown and his hair is black. His last known address was on First Street in Hughes Springs and he had a previous address on County Road 1695 in Mt. Pleasant, according to police.