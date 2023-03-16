East Texas Auto and Cycle Show to benefit, help local domestic violence victims

Through a ticket purchase, people enter a raffle for a 1965 Custom Mustang that was donated by a Tyler resident.

TYLER, Texas — The 2023 East Texas Auto and Cycle Show that benefits the East Texas Crisis Center will be held Saturday at the Green Acres Baptist Church parking lot in Tyler.

All proceeds from the show go toward the crisis center to help victims of domestic violence have shelter and the resources they need. Tickets cost $10.

The show will start at 10 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m. Awards will be given out at 2:30 p.m.

Foods trucks, vendors, a kids zone and live music will be going on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Through a ticket purchase, people enter a raffle for a 1965 Custom Mustang that was donated by a Tyler resident. The car has a hands-free phone and Bluetooth streaming, air conditioning, light-sensing, automatic on-off headlights, cruise control and ambient lighting.

Tickets can be bought at autoandcycleshow.com.