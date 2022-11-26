East Texas boy dies, 2 other children in critical condition after possible carbon monoxide poisoning

TYLER, Texas — A child has died and two more are in critical condition after possible carbon monoxide poisoning.



According to the Gun Barrel City Police Department, around 9 a.m. on Saturday, officials responded to a call regarding possible carbon monoxide poisoning in the 100 block of Garrett Ln.



When authorities arrived on scene the found four victims: a 3-year-old girl, a 6-year-old boy, a 4-year-old boy and a 28-year-old woman. Police say the 6-year-old was unresponsive.



Life-saving measures began for all four victims who were taken to a local hospital.



The 6-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the medical center. The 3-year-old and 4-year-old were taken to a Fort Worth hospital in critical condition. The woman is expected to recover.



The GBPD says they are assisting the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Taskforce in the investigation into the matter.



“We ask that you keep the families of tragic incident in your prayers,” the GBPD said in a statement.