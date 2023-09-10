x
12-year-old East Texas boy dies after being shot in head

The investigation is ongoing.

ALBA, Texas — An East Texas child is dead after being shot in the head.

According to the Wood County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, officials were called to a house off FM 779 in the Alba-Golden area on reports of a shooting. The caller said her 12-year-old son had been shot in the head. 

When authorities arrived on scene, they determined the child was dead as a result of the shooting. The WCSO says the shooter was on scene and was interviewed by law enforcement. Details concerning the reported shooter are limited due their age. 

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

