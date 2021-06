Aiden Rivera attended Central ISD in Angelina County.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — A family and community are in mourning after a child drowned in Angelina County.

According go the Angelina County Sheriff's Office, Aiden Rivera, 10, drowned in a backyard pool on Saturday, June 12.

The ACSO says foul play is not suspected and the incident appears to be accidental.

Rivera attended Central ISD in Angelina County.