10-year-old East Texas boy hit by vehicle after sneaking out to buy Mother's Day gift

The boy suffered a broken leg and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

LUFKIN, Texas — A 10-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Lufkin.

Around 9 a.m. on Sunday, the Lufkin Police Department was called to the scene of a pedestrian accident involving a child.

According to police, the boy sneaked out of his nearby home to buy his mom a Mother’s Day gift at Dollar General in Chestnut Village. He bought a box of candy and a card, and while crossing Chestnut St. to go home, he was side-swiped by a vehicle.

The driver of the car told officers he did not see the boy until it was too late.

The boy suffered a broken leg and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Thankfully, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.