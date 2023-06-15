x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

East Texas Brookshire Grocery Co. driver achieves 2 million safely-driven miles

Noe Lopez is just the third truck driver to achieve 2 million miles without an incident and one of only 28 company drivers to have ever logged 1 million safe miles.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — The journey of 2 million miles begins with one drive.

Well, then hats off to Noe Lopez who recently achieved a historic milestone in his career.

RELATED: Loyal employee celebrates 30th work anniversary at Applebee's in Tyler

According to the Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC), Lopez —  a truck driver —  was recently honored for achieving 2 million safely-driven miles!

BGC says Lopez is just the third truck driver to achieve 2 million miles without an incident and one of only 28 company drivers to have ever logged 1 million safe miles.

RELATED: McDonald's employee celebrating 50 years of service honored

"BGC Chairman and CEO Brad Brookshire accompanied Noe as he reached the milestone while driving back to the company’s distribution center in Tyler after a delivery on June 5," BGC said. "Employee-partners gathered to cheer for Noe upon his arrival in Tyler." 

Credit: Brookshire Grocery Co.

From all of us at CBS19, congratulations, Mr. Lopez! 

RELATED: East Texas Chick-fil-A employee goes viral for big smile, positive attitude

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out