East Texas Brookshire Grocery Co. driver achieves 2 million safely-driven miles

Noe Lopez is just the third truck driver to achieve 2 million miles without an incident and one of only 28 company drivers to have ever logged 1 million safe miles.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — The journey of 2 million miles begins with one drive.

Well, then hats off to Noe Lopez who recently achieved a historic milestone in his career.

According to the Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC), Lopez — a truck driver — was recently honored for achieving 2 million safely-driven miles!

BGC says Lopez is just the third truck driver to achieve 2 million miles without an incident and one of only 28 company drivers to have ever logged 1 million safe miles.

"BGC Chairman and CEO Brad Brookshire accompanied Noe as he reached the milestone while driving back to the company’s distribution center in Tyler after a delivery on June 5," BGC said. "Employee-partners gathered to cheer for Noe upon his arrival in Tyler."