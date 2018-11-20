It's estimated 450,000 people in the U.S. suffer from a burn that needs medical treatment each year, according to the American Burn Association.

Recovery can be a long and challenging process. But, it does not have to happen alone.

The East Texas Burn Foundation is offering burn survivors and caregivers a way to share their experiences.

Ubelia 'Bella' Palacios has cared for her family through it all.

"Back in May 2016, my son and my husband were injured in a car accident," Palacios said.

Her husband and son both sustained third-degree burns. CBS 19 was there when they were reunited with the good Samaritans who saved them.

"Coming back we had an amazing support group of family and friends, people I didn't even know. The community just came together for us."

It's how Palacios met Jennifer Bell-Matthews. Matthews is a burn survivor and founder of the East Texas Burn Foundation.

"There wasn't anything as far as wound care supplies. We were going to Walmart to buy wound care supplies, which is very, very expensive," Matthews said.

She was burned on 93 percent of her body after a house fire in 2010. She says the lack of resources in the community inspired her to create the nonprofit.

"So, it was one of those things where if we could help one person not do it the way we did it, then that was the way to go."

The organization focuses on three key factors; prevent, educate and assist. They also offer services, ranging from support groups and care supplies to creating a fire safety plan.

"I think support groups offer a lot emotionally to everybody because all of our stories are different, but we come into a space that's safe. We can talk it out. We can feel our emotions."

The East Texas Burn Foundation hosts support groups on the second Saturday of each month. A Christmas support group will be held on December, 8th at 2 p.m.

To learn more about the organization, visit their Facebook page, @EastTexasBurn.

© 2018 KYTX