East Texas business owners establish new foundation supporting the beauty industry

The "East Texas Beauty Industry Foundation" aims to help aspiring cosmetologists in under-served areas.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A group of beauty business owners gathered the morning of Oct. 20 to announce a new collaboration known as the "East Texas Beauty Industry Foundation."

The foundation was created by publicist LoToyia Jordan and Lash Studio 214 Beauty & Training Academy owner LaCrecia Steward, will help relieve the financial burden aspiring cosmetologists in under-served areas may face.

Steward and Jordan were joined by PHATS Institute of Beauty owner Kimberly Shead and American Manicure School of Art owner Rasheeda Arterberry.

Arterberry said there is often confusion when it comes to obtaining proper credentials.

"They (Aspiring beauticians) want to go to that one or two day training and think that's going to make them better. It's not. You gotta learn the foundation first," Arterberry said.