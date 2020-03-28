TYLER, Texas — Express Transportation, a company that transports senior citizens to and from places like the doctor’s office, is working with businesses in East Texas to collect essential items senior citizens might not be able to find at the store.

David Shelton owns Kratom King in Tyler and Longview. He is one of the business owners partnering with Express Transportation.

“As you see in the stores lately, the essentials are bare, if not gone,” Shelton said. "So we wanted to have a way that people could help bring their products up there and us get that out to the elderly across East Texas."

Shelton says he is involved in this program because he simply wants to help people in need.

“The essential products that we really need mostly is toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, Lysol disinfectants that they can use to clean and keep their home healthy and sanitary. Those are the biggest things,” Shelton said.

Once Shelton gets the items, he packages them up to be delivered to their recipients.

“When somebody drops it off, we kind of get it together put in little packages that makes sense for people," Shelton explained. "Then we got family members that are out and about getting the essentials. They can come up there to our location and pick up those supplies and get those to their family and loved ones,” Shelton said.

Kratom King is not the only drop off location for this charity. there are locations all over East Texas:

GREGG COUNTY

Kratom King

315 W. Marshall Ave.

Longview, TX 75601

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

WOOD COUNTY

First Baptist Church

100 Church St.

Yantis, TX

8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

*Mention Elderly Care Packages

HOPKINS COUNTY

Backstory Brewery

211 Magnolia St.

Sulphur Springs, TX

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Additional locations are coming to Hunt, Upshur and Henderson counties.

For more information on how to donate or how to become a donation location, call Express Transportation at (469) 332-9124.

In addition, Express Transportation asks that you tell someone if you have cold food, so it can be separated and refrigerated. If no one is there to receive, they ask that you call Express Transportation.

