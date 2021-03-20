East Texas businesses hope for influx of customers from March Madness

"Last year, we were completely dead," Marketing Director at Times Square Grand Slam Blake Simpson said. "COVID killed everything."

TYLER, Texas — A return to normalcy is how many are looking at this year's March Madness tournament, especially after the coronavirus pandemic forced the shut down of the entire competition in 2020.

"Last year, we were completely dead," Blake Simpson, Marketing Director at Times Square Grand Slam, said. "COVID killed everything."

Simpson says they're expecting big crowds this weekend from both kids being on spring break and of course the numerous basketball games.

"March Madness coming around and the restrictions coming off, we think both of those together, and we should have some pretty good crowds come out," Simpson said.

He's not the only one excited for this year's tournament. Chloe Williams a Bartender at Republic Icehouse says they hope to see a lot more people come in to catch the games over the next few weeks.

"We are so excited to be able to watch March Madness since the COVID restrictions have been released," Williams said.

She says they're already feeling the effects. The first game between Virginia Tech and Florida started just after 11 a.m., and Williams was caught off guard by the number of people that came to watch.

"I had a full bar this morning of people who want to come and watch it," Williams said.

With no March Madness last year, a lot of lost business was lost.